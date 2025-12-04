JAMES ANDREW ROBINSON

May 16, 1952 – November 23, 2025

In loving memory of Jim “Punk” Robinson, who passed away peacefully with his family at his side at Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current at the age of 73. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Bowerman) and his daughters, Amanda (Charlie) and Crystal. Jim’s pride and joy were his grandchildren, Lauren and Nathan. He was often seen heading down to Low Island on his scooter to watch them play soccer or spending Saturdays at the arena watching their hockey games. Jim was the son of Seward and Laureen (Case), both predeceased, and was raised down New England Road at the family-owned trailer park, L & J. Some of his favourite times were spent hunting with his brothers and nephews, fishing on Lake Manitou or just spending time ‘down home.’ Jim will be remembered for his sense of humour. He was always up for a visit, and there was usually a joke or two to share. A jack-of-all trades, Jim could often be found in his garage. Whether it was doing small engine repair or building something out of the many scraps of wood he collected. Never one to waste, he would find an eventual use for anything. His generosity and quick wit will be missed. Survived by sister Bev and brother Larry (Debbie). He is now reunited with his ‘kid brother’ Parry, whom he missed dearly. Also survived by brother-in-law Paul (Barb) Bowerman, sisters-in-law Linda and Sharon Bowerman, predeceased by brothers-in-law Andy and John, aunts Freda (Gerry) Beaucage, Pat Case and Uncle Albert (Margaret) Case. He is also missed by many nieces and nephews who have many fond memories of Uncle Jim, as well as many other relatives and friends. As per Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring.