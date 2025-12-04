BERT MCGIBBON

June 5, 1940 – November 15, 2025

In loving memory of Bert McGibbon, who passed away in Sudbury on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Predeceased by wife Betty and his three sisters. Loving father of Laura and Donald; grandfather of Sheena and Conner. Thank you for the support from friends, family and those at Walford on the Park. Bert had a long career at INCO until his retirement, and was also a DJ for a time at local weddings and celebrations. Hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors helped him pass the time after retirement. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.