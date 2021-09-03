JEAN LENNON

(nee Lewis)

March 30, 1929 – August 31, 2021

Jean Lennon passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital, on August 31, 2021 at the age of 92. Born in Spring Bay, on Manitoulin Island, Ontario to the late David and Grace (Buie) Lewis. She moved to Toronto as a young woman, married and raised a family. Hardworking, both inside and outside of the family home, she balanced her life with travel to Ireland, bus trips within Canada and the USA, and was an enthusiastic supporter of her favourite Toronto baseball and hockey teams.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas Lennon for 63 years. Mother of Brian (Laura), Michael, John, and daughter Sheila. Grandmother to Kelsey (James), and Sera. She is survived by one sister, Wilhemine, and is predeceased by her sisters Hilda, Geraldine, Velma, Elda, and brother Leslie. A visitation will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, Toronto, Ontario on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 44 Broadway Ave., Toronto, Ontario at 11 am.