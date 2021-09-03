MARILYN ELIZABETH MOGGY

(nee Golding)

October 4, 1934 – August 31, 2021

Marilyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family’s love at her home in Manitowaning on Tuesday,

August 31, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Hugh Moggy. Cherished mother of Dianne (David Shilman) Moggy and Jane (Delbert Sousa) Moggy. Sister of David (Sally) Golding, Helen Golding and Paul Golding (predeceased) (Robin Russell). Sister-in-law of Norma (Don) Hembruff (both predeceased),

Rae (John) Skippen, Glenn (predeceased) (Marilyn) Moggy and Bill Moggy. Marilyn will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn was born in Thamesford, Ontario but spent her early summers at Cedarden Lodge on South Bay, which was operated by her parents Earl and Dorothy Golding. She met her future husband Hugh at a dance in the Orange Hall in Manitowaning, beginning a romance that marked their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 30th. Family was the love of her life and her daughters, Dianne and Jane, and their husbands were her cornerstones. Her second family, the children she taught throughout her career, provided her with an additional opportunity to share her belief in the importance of being kind to one another, to respect each other, to learn and to have fun. In return, Marilyn was often referred to as their “beloved Mrs. Moggy.”

Community service was also important to Marilyn and she was an active volunteer on the Assiginack Library Board, Historical (sometimes lovingly referred to as the Hysterical) Society, Agricultural and Horticultural Societies. A member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Marilyn focused her efforts on initiatives to help make the world a better place. Her famous “penny table” fundraisers at church luncheons were often the highlights of the event, raising funds to support SCAW, Sleeping Children Around the World. Marilyn’s ever-present smile signalled her love of life and the fact she was game for any adventure, whether it involved travel, shopping (particularly for her one of her many collections) or taking the wrong turn on any crop tour. She loved to perform as “Madame Zelda,” reading fortunes at various Manitowaning events. And, of course, all of those she taught, will remember the hundreds of pairs of different earrings she loved to wear. A private family service was held at Hilly Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Marilyn’s Life will be held in summer of 2022. Donations in memory of Marilyn can be made by sending a cheque to St. Paul’s Anglican Church c/o Chris Prosser, P.O. Box 374, Manitowaning, Ontario P0P 1N0 to be donated to Sleeping Children Around the World or donate online at Scaw.org or to a charity of your choice. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.