Jeff Graham challenge tops fundraising goal

Manitoulin Pet Rescue receives $2,161

LITTLE CURRENT—He is a little sore but certainly very happy. Jeff Graham is happy because, with the help and support of the Island community he was able to far surpass his November long fundraising challenge that will benefit island pets.

“We raised $2,161,” stated Mr. Graham of On the Rock Fitness Centre (OTR) in Little Current. He had hosted the ORT x Bousquet Burpee Challenge as a GoFundMe fundraising challenge to raise funds for Manitoulin Pet Rescue. Mr. Graham, who along with wife Denise owns OTR in Little Current, is a fitness coach, realtor and firefighter and completed one burpee exercise for every dollar donated.

“I didn’t expect to raise $1,000 so I certainly wasn’t expecting to reach the $2,000 mark,” said Mr. Graham.

Mr. Graham annually does something in November for the Movember campaign, but he decided this year he would do something to support the local community directly.

So, for November every dollar donated he would do that many burpee exercises. A fundraising goal of $1,000 was set for the month.

For the uninitiated, a burpee is an exercise where a person standing straight drops down to the floor and does a push-up then returns to the standing position and jumps in the air.

After doing 2,161 burpees in the month Mr. Graham said, “I’m a little sore in the shoulders,” but is very happy to help raise that amount of money for Manitoulin Pet Rescue.