Jeff Smith appointed as board chair of Cambrian College

﻿SUDBURY—Jeff Smith of Gore Bay has been appointed as chair of the Cambrian College board of governors for the 2022-2023 term, replacing Maureen McLelland.

“I joined the Cambrian board of directors four years ago,” Mr. Smith told The Expositor. “There has always been such a strong connection between the (Manitoulin) Island and Cambrian College. It made a lot of sense for me to get involved with the exciting things going on at Cambrian.”

Mr. Smith is the second Cambrian board chair from Manitoulin Island. Expositor publisher emeritus Rick McCutcheon held the position from 1992-1994.

Mr. Smith pointed out, “earlier this year we announced that Cambrian would offer its own stand-alone Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program which is up and running and doing really well.”

“More recently, we announced a new four-year Honours Degree in Business Administration, starting in September, 2023,” continued Mr. Smith. “I think students on the Island who might be heading south for business should take a look at what’s in their own backyard. As a business person, I’m very excited to see this happen.”

“And, many people will likely be surprised to hear that Cambrian has been knocking the ball out of the park when it comes to research. Our new Battery Electric Vehicle Lab is just one example of a great new initiative,” said Mr. Smith.

“I am looking forward to leading the college and what the return to the on-campus experience will bring,” he added. “The past two years were a challenge, but we have learned a lot and are ready to set forth in achieving our strategic objectives.”

Mr. Smith has served on Cambrian’s Board since 2018. He is the vice-chair of his family’s business, Manitoulin Transport and Manitoulin Group of Companies. Mr. Smith graduated from Western University in London in 1985 with a degree in Economics. After university, he joined the company, frequently moving within Ontario while managing several facilities.

Mr. Smith has expertise in the fields of continuous improvement, quality management and environmental systems. He is quite involved in the community, serving as a director of the Sudbury Food Bank, Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association, Montessori School and Sudbury Christian Academy.

Cambrian’s board of governments is also welcoming a new student governor, Emma Mantler, and a new executive this year: Philip Potgieter (vice chair), Jennifer Taback (chair, Circle of Indigenous Education), Sonia del Missier (chair, governance committee) Gianni Grossi (chair, audit committee), and Maureen McLelland (past chair).

“It is a pleasure to welcome our new student governor to the board,” said Mr. Smith. “Students always bring unique experiences and perspectives that help to shape important discussions.”

Returning members of the board include Cambrian president Bill Best, Bruce Bichel, Jason Bubba, Michael DiBrina, Lori Gauthier, Maxim Jean-Louis, Trevor Lalonde, Janneke Nicholls, Bela Ravi and Jessica Valiquette.

The role of the board is to provide Cambrian College with strategic leadership and direction, including determining Cambrian’s overall goals and objectives, approving and evaluating the college’s strategic plan, and approving its annual budget.