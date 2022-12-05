JIM NOBLE

August 1, 1937 – December 2, 2022

Jim died peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on December 2, 2022, at the age of 85, surrounded by family. Jim was predeceased by his wife Margaret (Peggy) (O’Neil) Noble and survived by children Karen Noble (Albert Meijer), Aileen Noble, Shawn Noble, Lara (Chad) Chevrette, and grandchildren Meghan, Larissa, Tamara, Colton, Jackson and Ronan. He was born on August 1, 1937 to parents George Jasper Noble (predeceased) and Emma (Ruggles/Scott) Noble (predeceased). He was predeceased by his sister Erma and survived by his sister Audrey McCulloch (Garth-predeceased). His loss is also grieved by sister-in-law Joyce (Don) Hilton, sister-in-law Retta (Jim-predeceased) Kritz, and brother-in-law Jim (Shirley Flick) O’Neil, as well as numerous nieces and nephews on the Noble and O’Neil sides of the family. Jim was born and raised in Silver Water in the house on his family farm, which he always referred to as the “Home Farm”. He went to the Silver Water School until Grade eight and then worked on the family farm. As a young man, he cooked on the logging boats with his parents and worked at Simpson Sears. Then Jim went to Sudbury, worked at INCO, and met Peggy, where they married on August 20, 1966. Not long after, Jim bought his parents’ farm (the “Home Farm”) to allow his parents to move to Missouri. Then he bought the “Morrell Farm” in 1970, as well as the farm from Arthur and Jean Addison where Jim lived until he passed away. He spent his life farming and being close to nature. He also used the “Home Farm” for making maple syrup the old-fashioned way. In later years, he passed on the love of nature and trees to the younger family members, through sharing his maple syrup making process. He continued to farm, make maple syrup, and cut wood for heat until he was into his 80s (using four-wheelers and snowmobiles to help in the later years). Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home (3 McQuarrie Blvd., Gore Bay) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm and on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 10 to 11 am, where the funeral service will be held at 11 am, followed by a luncheon. Burial will be held at the Silver Water Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Jim Noble’s name to one of the following organizations: Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/mindemoya-hospital-auxiliary-inc/),TheAngelBus https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/The_Angel_Bus) or Forests Ontario (https://forestsontario.ca/en/product/prod_IETOfFYoXbEyl5).