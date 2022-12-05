EVELYN MARION TOWNS

May 23, 1934 – November 28, 2022

In loving memory of Evelyn Marion Towns, who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor at the age of 88, or as son-in-law Al liked to point out, “you’re in your 89th year Mom!” Predeceased by her husband of over 64 years, Ronald Towns. Dear mother of April (Alan) Bois, Bob (Ann), Greg (Janyn) and Ken (Terry). Cherished granny of Jorgen, Kara, Laura, Kristen, Myles, Quinn and Jesse and great-grandchildren Mya, Gabby, Lucas, Peter and Ginny. Predeceased by her parents Pete and Jenny (Muenster) Osterkruger; siblings Karen, Edith, Armand, Archie, Gus and Mysa. Evelyn is survived by her sister Molly (Barkley) Hawkins and youngest of the family, her brother Joe. Remembered fondly by Anne Warnholtz and her family. Born in Gore Bay and raised in Gordon Township, Mom found the love of her life when she married Ron (Ronnie) Towns. Together they would have four children while at the same time opening their home to several foster children or those who needed a place to stay. Relocating around Ontario, she and Dad moved whenever the opportunity presented itself with Dad’s job at Ontario Hydro, eventually settling back to Manitoulin in 1982. Mom spent her life in service to others after a stroke at age 34 which almost took her life. She raised her family – not an easy job with three boys! She was a member of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Royal Canadian Legion, Eastern Star, and a card-carrying member of the Red Hats. She devoted time to spend at Manitoulin Health Centre on the tuck cart as well as visiting those in the Little Current Centennial Manor. She took great joy in seeing and helping the many visitors who would stop by the Little Current Information Booth or who were passengers on the many bus tours she led. As the number of grandkids and great-grandchildren started to grow, she found a new focus, enjoying each and every one of them. Memories of Haweater Weekend get-togethers with friends and family, fishing on the North Channel, family dinners and never getting the first bite of the birthday cake before Mom! We will miss her but know she is in a better place. Cremation has taken place. Visitation was at 10 am on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Little Current, funeral followed at 11 am. A light lunch was served at the Church following the service. Memorial donations to Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Shriners or the Eastern Star as expressions of sympathy would be appreciated.