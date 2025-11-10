JOSEPH BRANTON

1957 – 2025

With great sorrow the family of Joseph Branton announces his passing in Mindemoya on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the age of 68 years. Son of Carl Branton (predeceased) and Marjorie Branton (née Yorke). Loving husband of Renee Branton (née Cairns). Dear father of Jodie. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Zoey, Elizabeth and Avery. Survived by his brother Robert “Bobby” and his sister Sherry. Joseph’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family and all who knew him. A Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.