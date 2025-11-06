SUZANNE GARBUTT

née Leblanc

1951 – 2025

With deep sorrow the family of Suzanne Garbutt announces her peaceful passing in Little Current on November 3, 2025, at the age of 74 years. Sue will be fondly remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her love for fishing and hunting reflected her adventurous spirit and love for nature. The family invites you to a Celebration of Sue’s Life Saturday, November 15, 2025 from 1 to 4 pm at the Sheguiandah Seniors’ Hall. In honour of Sue’s love of fishing and hunting, memorial donations to the Little Current Fish and Game Club can be made at the Celebration of Life or mailed to Bill Strain at 187 Townline Road, Sheguiandah, Ontario P0P 1W0. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.