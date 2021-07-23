July 23: Health unit reporting one COVID-19 case for Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—On Friday, July 23, Public Health Sudbury and Districts counted two new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total active cases to six. One of the Friday cases was reported from the Manitoulin District.

This brings Manitoulin’s total case count since the pandemic’s spring 2020 start to 41. The total number of cases district-wide in that same time period numbers 2,178, of which 2,182 are resolved.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.