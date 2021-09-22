Kyle Noble wins second consecutive at Manitoulin Golf Club championship

GORDON – It took a playoff with his twin brother and a flip of a coin, but Kyle Noble kept his title as the club champion at Manitoulin Golf.

Kyle Noble and his brother Kurtis battled through two days and 36 holes of golf this past weekend to end up being tied each with an overall score of 164. After the final round Sunday they played a three-hole aggregate playoff aggregate, and again ended up tied.

Kyle, who posted an 18-hole score of 78-86, and Kurtis, who posted 18 hole scores of 87-77, then decided to have a flip of a coin decide a winner. John Garrett flipped the coin and Kyle won to be declared as champion.

A total of 13 golfers took part in the tournament, held this past weekend.