Lakeview, CMPS crowned elementary volleyball champions

MANITOULIN—The Island elementary school volleyball school champions were crowned last week.

The Lakeview School team won the girls’ division title with the Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) team winning the boys’ championship.

In the girls’ division, Lakeview went undefeated in the six teams in total round-robin tournament, winning all five of its games.

Lakeview team members included Lourdes Taukei, Damara Wassegijig, Aurora Panamick, Nyala O’Connor, Maria Ense-Cheechoo and Rowyn Kasunich. Team coaches were Deanna Debassige-Wood and Georgia Debassige.

In the boys’ division a round-robin tournament took place with the four teams playing off, with CMPS defeating Charles C. McLean in the semi-finals and Little Current Public School in the finals.

The CMPS team included players Anders Watson, Chase Taylor, Jonah Balfe, Jack Bridgeman, Josh Daniso, Ethan McKenzie, Jonathan Cooper and Josiah Wilson. The team was coached by Casey Boisvert while the manager was Thomas Redman.

The Island elementary school volleyball champions were held November 30 at the Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning.