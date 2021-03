Most Islanders are not like that

To the Expositor:

Thank you to the Mennonite and Amish communities on Manitoulin Island. Thank you for your diligence, your peaceful productive daily lives. We enjoy that you take care of the land. We enjoy your home baking and organic produce. Your contribution to our local farmers’ market is unsurpassed.

Thank you,

Gloria Monkhouse

Sudbury and Mindemoya