Letter: Mindemoya could be a centre of attraction

The perfect location to become the centre of Manitoulin

To the Expositor:

I have a dream that one day Mindemoya will be a charming town with an attractive town centre! It should become one where it is fun to go to. It should have lots of small shops, with restaurants for a quick sandwich or a business lunch. How about an outdoor café covered by glass, able to be used in the winter? I would like to see a town centre where it is inspiring to walk around; a centre that includes a movie theatre where the young (and young at heart) can have fun?

Gore Bay has the bay and Little Current has the boardwalk to attract people. Mindemoya lacks a waterfront, but it has the Old School building as its anchor. The Old School offers the perfect attraction for the location.

Plans to move the hockey arena closer to the new school make good sense. Once the hockey rink is removed, the space between the United Church and the municipal building with the Old School in the middle surrounded by a park would provide the perfect space for both a town centre and a business centre.

Mindemoya has the perfect location to become the centre of Manitoulin, but it needs to grow up. Let’s combine our appreciation for history and our imagination to create a great future.

Let’s dream together! Let’s make Mindemoya a beautiful and fun place in which to live and a place to want to visit!

Suzanne B. Irving

Providence Bay