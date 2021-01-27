Letter: Perhaps Councillors Shaffer and Stephens should resign?

It was they, after all, who made the motion to demolish the Old School

To the Expositor:

Central Manitoulin Councillors Steve Shaffer and Derek Stephens are the two who should do the right thing and resign.

I’m shocked that they would make a motion for the mayor to resign; angry they would have the audacity to do something like that; and ashamed of the other councillors that followed their lead. These two are the ones that made the motion to demolish the Old School. They are the ones that caved to the minor hockey people on the arenas.

Shocked and angry,

Harold Dewar

Mindemoya