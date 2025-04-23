Little Current businessman dies in tragic snowmobiling accident

LITTLE CURRENT—Many across Manitoulin are in mourning with the sudden passing of a well-known Little Current businessman, Aaron Farquhar, whose adventurous spirit and joie de vivre was known far and wide.

On Thursday, April 17, shortly before 4:30 am, the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP responded to a report of an overdue person who was operating a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) near White’s Point in Little Current.

It was determined that Mr. Farquhar’s snowmobile went into the water near White’s Point in Little Current on Wednesday evening of last week. On the morning of Thursday, April 17, Mr. Farquhar was recovered from the water and transported to hospital by Air Ornge, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services, Manitoulin OPP Marine Unit, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, Northshore Search and Rescue, UCCM Remotely Piloted Aircraft System and Canine Unit, Wikwemikong Surveillance, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit all assisted with the search for Mr. Farquhar.

Mr. Farquhar was the operator of RONA Little Current Home Building Centre and is survived by his partner Kristin, children Raine, Ayden and Zara, sister Jennifer and brother Evan and families, parents Mike and Marilyn and countless friends and extended family.

A visitation for Mr. Farquhar will be held at the Island Funeral Home in Little Current from 10 am to noon on Saturday, April 26 with the funeral to follow. A reception will be held following the funeral at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #177.