Little Current Legion elects full executive slate

﻿LITTLE CURRENT—There were a few nail-biting moments and a fair bit of negotiations surrounding teamwork and shared workloads, but by the end of the April 21 nomination meeting the membership of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 Little Current had elected a full executive slate to helm what District representative Gary McPherson (who oversaw the nomination process) called, “the most vibrant branch in District H.”

The most challenging seat to fill is always that of branch president and this year proved no exception. Although several names were put forward for the office of president, as is so often the case with active volunteers in the community, each was forced to decline due to the burden of other commitments.

Mr. McPherson prefaced his call for nominations by advising the membership that without a president the Legion would lose its charter.

In the first instance of nomination, Sue Morin declined the honour, as her work as poppy chair consumes a great deal of time and effort, but when Legion member Kari Lynn Bourque stepped up to share those responsibilities, Ms. Morin agreed to take on the role of president.

The nomination process continued until volunteers from amongst the membership in attendance were secured for each post.

Filling the rest of the positions were: Leslie Moore, first vice-president; Ted Bemister, second vice-president; Lois Keller, third vice-president; Linda Bowerman, secretary (Ms. Bowerman had served as joint secretary-treasurer and was reluctant to continue in both roles but relented once a member stepped forward as treasurer); Judy Miller, treasurer (who accepted the position only on condition that the third vice-president take on some of the membership duties).

Ms. Miller explained that as membership chair she often has been in the position of accepting cash. “I would not feel comfortable with only one set of eyes on the money coming in,” she said. “I feel there always needs to be two sets.”

The Legion membership also elected an executive committee to assist the executive slate. That committee consisted of Doug Clarke, Norris Valiquette, Blake St. Jacques, Tom Stephens and Paul Abbott.

Resounding rounds of applause greeted each accepted nomination.

Formal inductions will take place at a meeting later in May.