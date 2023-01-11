Little Current Yacht Club unfurls return of summer programming for 2023

LITTLE CURRENT—After a pandemic hiatus that curtailed their programs and group events, Little Current Yacht Club (LCYC) is sailing back into action with a vengeance.

“The LCYC, just like a lot of other businesses, clubs and individuals has hibernated during the worst of the COVID years,” noted newly installed LCYC commodore Jeff Marsh, “but it is now preparing for an active rebirth in 2023.”

LCYC held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 27 and elected a new commodore and board of directors for the upcoming year. In addition to Mr. Marsh taking on the role of commodore, he is joined by a board that consists of O.H. Rogers, Rod MacLeod, Bruce O’Hare, Steve Cooper, Alastair Stephen and Roy Eaton.

“The new executive provides a mixture of founding and newer members,” said Mr. Marsh, “which should guide the club forward.”

The first focus of the club is to restart the Youth Sailing Program that has been so popular in the past, noted Mr. Marsh. “We have the boats and now seek instructors and participants.” In addition to the six boats stored at Low Island in Little Current, LCYC has secured another five vessels that will be moved to the Island once the program is up and running again. Mr. Marsh has also offered up his own vessel to provide an opportunity for newer sailors to learn on a larger sailboat.

“We will be posting information and contact numbers for early enrollment and some pre-launch instruction on our website, LCYC.ca where people can find more information on the programs as it becomes available,” said Mr. Marsh. “LCYC will be looking at two or three locations to run the program as they have done in the past, for example, Gore Bay, Kagawong, Lake Manitou or any community that has the interest and the students. LCYC will also be looking into adult lessons as well.”

The plan at present is to offer the two-week program in Little Current, as was done in the past, with one-week courses in the other locations.

The biggest challenge right now is finding instructors. The two years of lost programming across the province has hurt succession where new instructors are developed, noted Mr. Marsh, but he added that he remains hopeful that instructors will be found. Anyone with a sound base of experience in sailing is eligible for training, free of charge from Sail Ontario.

“LCYC has not been completely dormant through the pandemic, as the LCYC Cruiser’s Net has never stopped operation under the guiding hand of Roy Eaton and is celebrating 20 years of continuous broadcasting and boat assistance which has been its forte,” said Mr. Marsh.

“The club is also looking at reinvigorating the Saturday race program that was so popular and which will end up awarding the Boat of the Year trophy,” said Mr. Marsh. “No race is over if there is not a party and flag presentation at the end and, LCYC is known for theirs.”