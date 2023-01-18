Long-time rink captures Doris ‘Toots’ Strain Memorial Trophy

GORE BAY—A rink that has played together for many years has now captured the Doris “Toots” Strain memorial trophy at the annual Gore Bay curling club annual ladies’ bonspiel, held this past weekend.

“I would like to thank everyone,” said Sandy Lawrence, skip of the first event winners. “We have been curling together as a team for at least 25 years. Thank you to all the competitors.”

Winning the first event, “Is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Gaynor Orford, a member of the winning rink, which also included Theresa Carlisle and Heather Strain.

Finishing in second place in the first event was the Marilyn Proulx rink, which included Sue Whynott, Wendy Niven and Lori Clark.

The second event saw the Brittany Allen rink win the final over the Sherry Forest rink. The Allen rink also included Sharon Allen, Judy Trimmer and Joyce O’Connor. For their efforts the team won the Phyllis Smith Memorial Trophy.

The Sherry Forest rink included Heather Hall, Nancy Head and Holly Clark.

The Mary Lynn McQuarrie team won the third event. The team included Mandy MacLeod, Katherine Pearson and Jary White. The rink won the Sandie Merrylees Memorial Trophy for the second consecutive year. “To win this trophy for the second time is awesome and means so much to us,” said Ms. McQuarrie.

Runner-up in the third event was the Suzanne White rink, which included Diane Newlands, Theresa Clark and Connie Hester.

Dan Marois, of the Gore Bay Curling Club, who hosted the awards ceremony thanked all 16 teams that took part in the annual event. He also acknowledged all the volunteers who helped with the ice, bar, kitchen and decorating crew during the weekend.

The theme for this year’s bonspiel was ‘Life Is a Beach.’