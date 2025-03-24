LORNE ALBERT BECKS

October 28, 1947 – March 15, 2025

In loving memory of Lorne Albert Becks, who passed away peacefully at his home in Spring Bay on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the age of 77. Lorne was the beloved father to Benjamin (Randi-Lynn) Becks and Amber Becks. He was the proud grandfather of Chase Becks, Jacqueline Halle, Allen Halle and Hunter Halle; and his great- grandson Tallen Halle. He is survived by his cousins Allan (Heather) Becks and Charles (Fay) Becks; their son Evan (Emilie) and Evan’s son Kevin and daughter Lyla. Lorne was a man of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his garden and spending time in nature. If anyone needed a chat or felt up to a round of cards, Lorne was always available. Cremation has taken place. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.