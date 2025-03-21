Vehicle stop yields loaded 9mm handgun, cocaine and cash

UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) frontline officers seized a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, a

substantial amount of suspected cocaine as well as cash.

On March 21st, 2025, at approximately 1:45 am the UCCM APS Uniform Members conducted a vehicle stop at an apartment complex on the M’Chigeeng First Nation. The driver, that is known to police was immediately arrested for suspended driving. During the arrest, the driver failed to comply with police demands and resisted the arrest. Once the officers had secured the prisoner in the police vehicle, a search of the car was conducted. Incident to the arrest officers located a loaded 9-MM handgun in plain view on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle, approximately 89 grams of suspected cocaine, 8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 9-MM ammunition and $1700 in Canadian Currency was seized.

A 55-year-old man from M’Chigeeng has been charged with offences related to possession of the handgun, possession of the cocaine and several driving offences. The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Command Staff of the UCCM Police Service wants to ensure the public that our frontline officers remain

dedicated to the safety and security of our community members and elders. We rely on the positive

relationships and trust within our communities to ensure public safety in our daily policing duties.

Brad Mack

Staff Sergeant – Director of Operations.