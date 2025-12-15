Top 5 This Week

Death Notices
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Loyalle McDougall of Gore Bay, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in his 87th year. Loyalle was the devoted husband of Alice McDougall for more than 63 years. He will be fondly remembered by his children Scott (Karen), Jamie (Sandra), and Coralee (Marc); his grandchildren Laura (Dan), Matt, Neil, Andrew (Janelle), Jessica, Curtis and Neven; and his great-grandchildren Ella, Olivia and Logan. He is also survived by his sisters Joanne (Steve) Donaldson, Sharon (Mike) Boyd, and brother Jim (Nancy) Douglas, along with many cherished nieces and nephews. Loyalle was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Stella. A celebration of life will be held in Gore Bay on Saturday, March 14, with further details to be announced. A family burial will take place in July.

