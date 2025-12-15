February 12, 1945 – December 11, 2025

William “Bill” John Orr, a man of exceptional spirit and determination, passed away peacefully in the early morning of December 11 after a long and remarkably courageous battle with cancer. He was 80 years old. Bill now rests, reunited with his wife, Ella, and his son, Scott, who predeceased him. A genuine Haweater, Bill was a fixture of Manitoulin Island for most of his life. Though he spent his younger years in Toronto and Tottenham from 1962-1976, he eagerly returned to the Island. For 27 years he commuted to Espanola, working as a skilled pipefitter/steamfitter at E.B. Eddy/Domtar from 1976 until his retirement in 2003. Bill was an active member of his community, serving as a Tottenham Lions Club member and a Howland Township Volunteer Fire Fighter from the late 1960s to the 1980s. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Later, he was happiest on the water, fishing and boating across Lake Huron as the proud boat owner of “Tinker Toy” and “Flying Low”. Many fish fries and corn roast parties were enjoyed into his retirement years. He also loved snowmobiling across Manitoulin and Northern Ontario. He made some great memories traveling to Cartagena, Colombia, Florida, and various parts of Canada. In his later retirement, Bill embraced three seasons: golfing, hunting, and curling. His proudest moment in curling was being part of the 100th Anniversary of the Baxter Cup in 2025 (as seen in the photo above). Bill was truly one of a kind. He was an amazing friend with a huge heart who never hesitated to encourage others to live life fully and do what they loved. If you knew Bill, you had likely heard his stories, listened to his inappropriate words of wisdom, and shared laughter with him over a cup of coffee or while enjoying one of his favourite activities. His strength and perseverance were further evidenced by his personal accomplishment of being almost 39 years sober. Bill’s retirement coincided with his first major health battle—a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Over the years, he endured numerous surgeries and treatments for various skin cancers. In 2019, he faced his toughest challenge with a diagnosis of Stage 4 Melanoma, requiring surgery, more chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and further radiation. A true warrior, Bill was a man with more than nine lives who never gave up, continuing to pursue the things he enjoyed despite his relentless fight against cancer. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Tammy (Miles) and Mandy (Terry). Bill was a proud grandfather to Samantha (Tony), Jonathan, Marissa, Jessica (Jessie), Nathan (JD), and Mariella, and great-grandfather to Cohen, Bentley, and Wren. He will be missed by his sisters Eunice, Maysie (Lyman), and Cathy (Art), and sister-in-law Dawn. He was predeceased by his parents, Grenville and Clara, his brother Wayne, brothers-in-law Stan and Humphrey, and nephew Tim. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his first cousin Marjorie, and by his many nieces and nephew, great-nieces and nephew, great-great-nieces and nephews, great-great-great-niece, cousins, his golf buddies, and his many friends. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Arteaga, Dr. Jani, and Dr. Gil at the Northeast Cancer Centre for their exceptional care over the last 23 years. A very special thank you goes to all the doctors, nurses, PSWs, care team, kitchen staff and volunteers at Maison McCulloch Hospice (MMH) for their tremendous compassion and care during Bill’s final chapter. Thank you to his family and friends who were Bill’s chauffeur and travel companions to countless appointments in Sudbury and Mindemoya over the years, when Bill wasn’t driving himself. Finally, thank you to everyone who visited him during his time in the hospital, at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care, and at Maison McCulloch Hospice. In keeping with Bill’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 17, between 1 and 4 pm, at the Sheguiandah Senior Hall. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Bill’s memory to the Maison McCulloch Hospice – https://maisonsudburyhospice.org/donate/, Northern Cancer Fund – https://www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/northern-cancer-fund, or the MHC Little Current Auxiliary – https://www.mhc.on.ca/.