M.S.S Kids in the Halls

﻿ ﻿It was a short week back from March Break for students. Two snow days where buses were cancelled on Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24 made it a three-day week.

On Tuesday, March 22, the MSS girls’ hockey team had a playoff game against Macdonald-Cartier at the NEMI Rec Center. With lifted COVID-19 restrictions, students were able to be bused to the game. The girls fought hard through three periods of play, but ultimately lost 1-0. It was a great season, girls!

On Friday, March 25, four Mustang sports teams were in action. The junior and senior boys’ basketball teams hosted the junior and senior teams from Elliot Lake at MSS. The junior girls’ volleyball was in action in Espanola, while the senior girls’ volleyball team was in Elliot Lake. The junior girls won all their games and the senior girls won all their games except one against Elliot Lake.

This past weekend, on Saturday March 26, the MSS Robotics team, Manitoulin Metal FRC 6865 competed at the York University Regional qualifier in Toronto. Their robot performed “really well with incredible accuracy,” said Co-Captain Jocelyn Kuntsi. Their stats were on par with some of the top teams at the competition. To add to success, for the first time the team was able to build a hang mechanism, and they had it working during the competition. This allowed them to score more points and win a match. As always, there are always a few downfalls, and for Manitoulin Metal, that was being paired on an alliance with other teams that either had a robot that wouldn’t work or a robot that didn’t show up. Three teams/robots are randomly put together in qualifying matches and they compete against another alliance. With the unfortunate luck of the draw with alliance teams, it put FRC 6865 low in the standings, but their stats as a team were high. The awards ceremony was held virtually, yesterday, Tuesday, March 29. The team’s next competition is this coming weekend, April 3, in North Bay. Then they are off to provincials in mid-April. You can follow any of their social medias, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok to stay up-to-date on their journey to and through competition season. Keep up the amazing work!

Graduation photos were originally scheduled for Monday, March 28 to Wednesday, March 30, but on Friday, March 25, it was announced that they would be postponed until further notice. A future date is yet to be announced.

About a month ago, Grade 11 student Jocelyn Kuntsi was accepted into the prestigious SHAD program that will take place in July. After finding out the wonderful news, she had to choose her top choice universities to attend for this program. She was given a full scholarship to this program, so she took the opportunity to choose universities outside of Ontario. Last week, she received an email from SHAD with her destination for the summer. Jocelyn will be attending Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland! This university was one of her top three choices. Congratulations, Jocelyn!

A message for MSS 2020-2021 graduates: did you get your graduation photo composite? If you didn’t, call MSS to get yours!

Joke of the week: Did you hear about the guy who swapped the labels on the pumps at the gas station?

It was an April Fuels’ joke.

Until the next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”