M.S.S Kids in the Halls

﻿Welcome back, Mustangs! The leaves are already starting to turn as we are approaching the end of our first month at school. Students have been getting the hang of classes and making some new friends as the weather gets colder.

Manitoulin Secondary School has reached the Platinum achievement for EcoSchools Canada. This is the highest ranking achievement for this program! A special thank-you to SHARE/Go Green and the many students and staff that made this possible. Go, Mustangs!

After the successful student-run lunches last week, the cafeteria is now back up and running. Students are once again able to purchase hot breakfasts and lunches before classes.

As after-school extracurricular clubs and sports begin, late-buses are also back up and running! Buses go to the west end and to the east end, making stops to communities along the way. Make sure to listen to the announcements to see which days they are operating.

Thursday, September 15 was Pink Shirt Day. Pink Shirt Day is a board-wide event where students wear pink to raise awareness about bullying in schools. Mustangs across all grades showed up in pink to help stand up for those being bullied. Pink Shirt Day started in 2007 in Nova Scotia when a new student was bullied for wearing pink. Some students decided to combat this by purchasing pink shirts and distributing them for students to wear. Schools across the world have kept this tradition, asking students to wear pink. To learn more about it, go here: www.pinkshirtday.ca

Coming up on Thursday, September 22 is twin day! Students are asked to go as famous and fictional duos or simply match outfits with their friends. This author hopes to see some creepy twins from The Shining, or maybe even Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. Just a reminder that Student Council is looking to give out Most Spirited Student awards at the end of the year, so keep up your Spirit Day participation, Mustangs!

Speaking of Student Council, they had their first meeting on Friday, September 16. They talked about many upcoming events and plans for the school year. Keep an eye out for things like Halloween for Hunger, school dances and Spirit Days!

MSS is encouraging parents and guardians to sign up for School Cash Online. School Cash Online is an easy way to pay for field trips or purchase other school-related items. This eliminates the need for students to carry cash for field trips to school. They are also looking into ways to get permission forms signed, disposing of any pesky papers sent home! To register go to https://rainbowschools.schoolcashonline.com/ on your web browser.

Other upcoming events include: PA day on Friday, September 23 and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Until next week, go, Mustangs, go!