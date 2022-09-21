Northeastern Town Council Notes

Arena rates up slightly

Council passed a motion to hike the rates at the recreation centre slightly.

For ice rentals, the rates are as follows (including HST): prime time, $130 (up from $125); off prime, $65 (up from $63); student rate, $65 (up from $63); tournament rate, $130 (up from $125.

There are similar price increases for hall, kitchen, arena floor, curling floor, Lions Den and Curling Club rentals.

Councillor Barb Baker asked community services manager Reid Taylor about the increase in price for hall rentals that involve alcohol. A non-licenced event hall rental is $830.14 (with table and chair setup). With alcohol, this rate becomes $1,117.98. Mr. Taylor said the cleanup involved is more expensive as it requires more manpower.

Councillor Bill Koehler suggested changing the prime-time rates to starting at 3pm instead of 2 pm. He also asked if there was a seniors’ rate. It was explained that there isn’t, but there is a ‘last minute’ rate.

Councillor Koehler asked for a recorded vote on the rate hike. All but Councillor Koehler voted in favour of the price increase. The motion was carried.

Tender approved

Council accepted the tender from Corbiere and Sons in the amount of $136,995.29, including HST, for the replacement of the water line to the rear of the Anchor Inn. This new water line will replace the original waterline installed in the 1940s.

Council approves underground electrical service

Council received a letter from Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Chief Administrative Office Donna Moroso, requesting permission to install underground electrical service to the Park Street seniors’ housing development currently under construction. The line would cross a municipal right of way and be placed over top of the storm sewer and within six feet of the existing water main, Ms. Moroso explained in a letter, but does meet vertical and horizontal clearance requirements. The new trench will also contain an empty conduit for future development which can be accessed by the municipality.

Council approved the request, to be overseen by the manager of public works.

MP talks riding boundaries

Mayor and council welcomed a delegation from Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes at the September 6 meeting. The MP urged council to express its concern over the proposed redistribution of federal electoral ridings. Ms. Hughes noted that 90 percent of the land base in Ontario is in the North, yet the proposed redistribution would take a Northern riding away.

“We’d be losing a voice in Northern Ontario,” she said.

At the September 13 meeting, council passed a resolution calling on the Electoral Boundary Commission “to maintain the electoral representation of Northern Ontario and ensure that any boundary changes are done in a manner that responds to regional and local needs.”

Building freeze removed

Council passed a resolution to remove the building freeze on the west end of Meredith Street. This has been in place since 2012 and until the required drainage ditch was completed.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Mayor MacNevin and council once again proclaimed September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a resolution that encouraged residents to show their support by raising awareness, speaking up about childhood cancer, wearing the colour gold and “reaffirming our commitment to fighting childhood cancer.”

A $200 donation was also made by the municipality to the Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer organization.

Former councillor remembered

Mayor MacNevin acknowledged the passing of Floyd ‘Porky’ Lockeyer of Little Current who had been a former councillor with the Town of Little Current, prior to the town’s amalgamation with Howland Township and the Unorganized Township of McGregor Bay and noted his many contributions to the community.