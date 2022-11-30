M.S.S. Kids in the Halls

It’s the very last day of November and everyone is anxiously awaiting the Christmas Holidays! Report cards have been mailed and everyone is starting the final stretch of our first semester. It is time to settle in for a busy couple of weeks, Mustangs!

The MSS musical has gotten into regular practices for their show ‘Something Rotten.’ They have after-school rehearsals on Tuesday and Wednesday. The show is expected to debut in February, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates! There are still a few minor roles yet to be filled for anyone interested in helping out.

This Friday, November 25 the CMC (Canadian Military Colleges) and the RMC (Royal Military College) gave a presentation to interested students 16 years of age or higher. These groups talked about their schooling programs and prepared students for what to expect through them. CMC’s goal is to “produce well rounded officers through undergraduate academic programs,” as per their pamphlet. RMC spoke on how they offer college and university level programs to ease the transition from high school to post-secondary.

Girls’ volleyball tryouts are almost wrapped up and the girls are getting ready for some fast-approaching competitions. Best of luck!

Wednesday, November 30 marked the end of Movember. All throughout this month, those capable of growing beards and moustaches participated in this event to raise awareness for men’s health issues. MSS held a moustache competition the same day with a variety of categories. The categories include: Best Attempt, Largest Handlebars, Bushiest Stache, Most Creative, and Best Fuzz. Congratulations to our winners! Students were able to purchase fake moustaches to help celebrate. All funds collected from the moustache sales went towards the Movember Canada campaign and the MSS Athletics Association.

Get ready for Christmas, Mustangs! The 12 Days of Christmas are upon us, and this author is very excited. Some events include door decorating, talent shows, pajama day, and many, many more!

Another upcoming event includes National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on December 6. There will be information booths set up to educate students.

That is all for now! Have a great day, week, month and (what is left of the) year! Until next time, go Mustangs, go!