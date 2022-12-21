M.S.S. Kids in the Halls

There are just three more days until Christmas and the holiday spirit is in full swing everywhere you look! We are also near the end of 2022, the only year where more than two digits are the same in our lifetime. I hope everyone has thought about what their New Year’s resolutions will be and if you haven’t there is no time like the present.

The last two days of school for the Mustangs were canceled due to bad roads so everyone got to start their winter break early! Many used it to catch up on some sleep before the festivities of the break began. If there were no snow days students would have participated in Christmas trivia and had a pajama day. While there will be many more days for these things to occur, it would’ve been a good time.

The year ahead holds many exciting sports seasons including the continuation of girls’ hockey and volleyball and boys’ basketball. There will also be some skiing and snowmobiling clubs starting up as well!

On January 5 there will be an awards night for graduating students. Donors throughout the year have pooled money to help post-secondary students pay for their education. A huge thank you to everyone involved for supporting the futures of these young adults!

Four days later, on January 9 there will be a MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) presentation period four for Grade 11 and 12 students. This is to help raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence and prevent more accidents from happening.

This author hopes everyone has a lovely holiday, whether your definition of “lovely holiday” is baking all the cookies you can or taking a moment to relax. Christmas is a reminder to not only be kind to others but to yourself as well. Whether you celebrate extravagantly or not at all, taking care of what matters (family, friends, yourself) is most important.

Until 2023, go, Mustangs, go!