Man faces multiple charges after bridge worker struck

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On May 25, 2022 at approximately 10:21 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Police Service and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a report of an individual who was hit by a vehicle on the Swing Bridge in Little Current.

Investigation revealed that the Swing Bridge had been closed to continue repair work. A vehicle proceeded through the lights and hit a worker’s vehicle, which resulted in the worker being struck and injured. They were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, initiated a traffic stop on Highway 6 and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Scott WEMIGWANS, 35-years-old from Wikwemikong was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Fail to Remain, contrary to section 200(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle With Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 42(1)(a) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 22, 2022.