Man running 100 km to raise funds for residential school survivors

SUDBURY – A M’Chigeeng First Nation man (who now lives in Sudbury) is running 100 kilometres (62 miles) to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS).

Christian Kaiser-Fox told The Expositor on Monday, “I will be running 100 kilometres in Sudbury to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) based out of North Vancouver, British Columbia.”

Christian Kaiser-Fox is running 100km to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivor Society.

“The IRSSS provides services for residential school survivors in BC, and a world-wide crisis phone line for residential school survivors,” said Mr. Kaiser-Fox. “My goal is to raise $5,000.”

As of Monday, $465 had been raised, with Mr. Kaiser-Fox’s fundraiser to continue until August 2.

The run will either take place on Saturday (July 31) or Sunday (August 1). “I haven’t decided which of the two days the run will take place, but the one that is forecast to have the least amount of rainfall is the day I will be running,” Mr. Kaiser-Fox told The Expositor.

Last year Mr. Kaiser-Fox held a 77.8 kilometre run, from Sudbury to Webbwood, to raise funds for the Ojibway Cultural Foundation in M’Chigeeng.

For anyone interested in supporting Mr. Kaiser-Fox on his fundraising run, you can go online to Canadahelps.org, look for the link ‘fundraiser’ and either type in Christian Kaiser-Fox or search ‘running 100 kilometres for residential school survivors’ and the link will come up to make a donation.