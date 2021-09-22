Manitoulin celebrates the 100th anniversary of district cenotaph

SPRING BAY – The skirl of martial pipes rang out across the grounds of the Manitoulin District Cenotaph and Memorial Gardens, located at Monument Corner, Highway 542 and Highway 551 as parade marshal Jack Bould led a procession of uniformed veterans, service personnel, Royal Canadian Legion members and dignitaries, Manitoulin Sea Cadets, the Sergeant Charles A. Golden Silver Star Rifle Team and the Sudbury District Pipe and Drums Band as they came to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Manitoulin District Cenotaph.

A fair-sized crowd took advantage of the beautiful late summer weather to bear witness to the events, as master of ceremonies Comrade Jim Woods (past president of Branch 514, Western Manitoulin) took the assembly through the day’s events with a voice filled with emotion.

The invocation was provided by Branch 514 chaplain Comrade Erwin Thompson before the students of Central Manitoulin Public School gathered in front of the dignitaries to sing O’ Canada.

Dignitaries speaking at the event included Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing NDP candidate for Parliament and incumbent Carol Hughes, Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha, District H Commander Comrade Ken Faubert and Zone H Commander Sharleen Sissons.

The Last Post was provided by Comrade Roy Eaton before the observance of two minutes of silence. The Lament was provided by Pipe Major Stewart Gagan with the pipers of the Sudbury District Pipe and Drums Band, with Rouse by Comrade Eaton completing the traditional sequence.

The Act of Remembrance was then read out before a rifle salute by the Sergeant Charles A. Golden Silver Star Rifles.

Wreaths were laid by Silver Cross representative Comrade Linda Bowerman, Ms. Hughes for the Canadian government; Mr. Mantha for the Ontario government; Canadian Armed Forces, Comrade Jim Kiviaho; District H, Comrade Faubert; Zone H3, Comrade Sissons; Legion Branch 177, president Ruth Eadie; Branch 514, president Carrie Lewis; and Manitoulin North Shore Naval Veterans, vice president Roy Eaton at the Merchant Marine cenotaph; Comrade Kathleen Eshkibok laid a wreath for Indigenous veterans; the Manitoulin OPP by Constable Daryl Leighton; United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Force, Sergeant Jordan Atchison; the Doric Lodge and Manitoulin Masons by Master Mike Terry; Sudbury Manitoulin Masons by Right Worshipful Brother David Spencer; and Sudbury Shrine Club president Noble John Miszczak. Haweater Unit of the Sudbury Shrine Club by Nobles Jim Corrigan and Ted Taylor; the War Pensioners of Canada by national president Colin Pick and Espanola branch president Ray Constantineau; and a wreath on behalf of the Canadian veterans of the Vietnam War was laid by Vietnam War veteran Wayne Golden of Massey.

Following the laying of wreaths at the main cenotaph, Comrade Thompson read the closing benediction and the elementary students once again gathered to sing ‘God Save the Queen.’ The parade marshal then marched off the colours, and the assembly crossed the street to Memorial Gardens where Comrade Bowerman laid a wreath at the Women’s Memorial and Willow Fogal, granddaughter of Warrant Officer (retired) Jack Bould, laid a wreath at the Children of the World memorial.