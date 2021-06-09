Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic back for July 31 to August 15

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic is back. Anglers can look forward to an abridged version of the popular salmon derby this summer, from July 31 to August 15.

“Following the premier’s announcement earlier this week, we decided the timing was right to welcome The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic back,” said organizer Dave Patterson, noting that all participants will be expected to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

This year, prizes will be based on ticket sales. First place will take 40 percent of the ticket sales home, twenty percent for second and 10 percent for third. The remainder of the sales will be used for advertising, payment of weigh station employees, etc.

The Salmon Classic will again feature the live leaderboard at FishManitoulin.com, which helps to encourage live release.

“This year we are limiting our weigh stations to the two most popular spots—Providence Bay and South Baymouth, pending municipal approval,” Mr. Patterson explained. This doesn’t mean that anglers are limited to fishing in those areas, however. “You can still fish in the territorial waters of Manitoulin the same as past years.”

“We hope for a normal return for next year,” Mr. Patterson added. “We know how much this derby means for those on the circuit and for those many businesses who benefit from the increase in traffic. We appreciate your patience over the last year’s cancellation. It’s been a long year for all of us, but it’s time to get back out on the water.”

Tickets for the Salmon Classic are $65 and go on sale on Friday, July 18 at FishManitoulin.com, The Expositor Office in Little Current, Moxy’s Bait and Tackle in Lively, Up Top Sports in Mindemoya and Ramakko’s in Sudbury.