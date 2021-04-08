Manitoulin Health Centre Appoints Interim Co-CEOs

Little Current, ON – Lynn Foster, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2018, is no longer with the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC).

“We greatly appreciate Lynn’s contributions to our organization and to the health of patients from across Manitoulin Island over the years,” said Terry Olmstead, Chair of the Board of Directors for the MHC.

Paula Fields, Vice-President of Clinical Services & Chief Nursing Officer and Tim Vine, Vice-President Corporate Support Services & Chief Financial Officer, will be acting as interim co-CEO’s until a permanent CEO is appointed by the Board.

“Paula and Tim both have extensive backgrounds and experience in progressive healthcare leadership roles,” said Mr. Olmstead. “They both take great pride in their work and are dedicated to patients and communities across Manitoulin.”

“Our organization and our patients are in good hands during this transition. The focus of the Board and of the entire organization remains on providing quality healthcare to the communities we serve during this pandemic, and on ensuring everyone’s safety as we enter a province wide lockdown,” added Mr. Olmstead.

The Manitoulin Expositor will provide further coverage in next week’s publication.