Manitoulin Health Centre Asks the Community to be Diligent with COVID Protocols

Little Current, ON – The staff, management, and Board of Directors of Manitoulin Health Centre want to thank the community for your continued diligence and being mindful of COVID-19 within our region. Unfortunately, we currently have more active COVID-19 cases at one time on Manitoulin Island than we had throughout the first three waves of the pandemic. These active cases are in various locations on Manitoulin and we expect more positives in the coming days. We have also been made aware that the Delta variant has been identified on Manitoulin. The Centers for Disease control has stated that the Delta variant is more infectious and is leading to increased transmissibility when compared to other variants, even in vaccinated individuals.

We would like to remind you to continue to be diligent about wearing your mask, maintaining social distancing where possible, frequent hand washing and taking extra precautions. We know it’s been a long haul but not is NOT THE TIME to let our guard down.

If you are not yet vaccinated, we strongly urge you to get vaccinated. Should you choose not to, we remind you to take extra precautions, particularly when social distancing cannot be accommodated. Should you be experiencing any of the following symptoms we recommend you isolate immediately and contact a COVID-19 Assessment Centre to have a COVID-19 test performed immediately.

Symptoms include:

Fever

dry cough

tiredness

aches and pains

sore throat

diarrhea

conjunctivitis (pink eye)

headache

loss of taste or smell

a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes

difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

To book your COVID-19 vaccination go online at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 1-800-708-2505 between 8am and 8pm seven days a week.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is located in Little Current (white house by the emergency department) and is open every Tuesday and Thursday 8am until 8pm. Please call 705-368-2300 or 705-377-5311 to book your appointment.

The staff, management, and the Board of Directors of MHC wish to thank the public for their support as we all navigate these continued uncertain times together. Thank you for your RESPECT, PASSION and TRUTH