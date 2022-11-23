Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary News

The regular meeting of the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary was held on November 10 in the United Church Hall.

It was decided to continue meeting there or by teleconference till further notice.

New members were welcomed by President, Dawn Orr. Building up a firm member base will insure the continuance of the Auxiliary. It is a common occurrence these days to hear of groups disbanding because the membership is aging and younger folks are not volunteering as they did in earlier years. Think about it! To join, simply come to a meeting on the second Thursday of the month at 7 pm at the location above; talk to a member or call the membership representative Lyn Diebel at 705-936-7136.

The hundreds of books in the Bank of Montreal shed were removed and are currently housed on the second floor of the assessment centre. Sincere thanks to members and maintenance staff who gave their muscles a good workout to complete the project.

Mark December 10 on your calendar! It’s the first time for a Christmas Cafe. Wonderful, mouth-watering treats and refreshments will be served while you are entertained by Doug Hore and Maurice Labelle. You will also feast your eyes on some silent auction items. The cost is $10. Come to the United Church Hall on Saturday, December 10 between 2 and 4 pm for a festive experience.

Dawn Orr (president) and Marilee Hore (treasurer) met with CEO Paula Fields to present the Manitoulin Health Centre with a cheque of $10,000 towards the purchase of very important ECG cardio equipment.

There will be no regular meeting in December. The next regular meeting is on January 12, 2023.

This Christmas season with challenges due to financial concerns can be an example of less is more. Buy less, give more love with the gift.

Happy Christmas, happier holidays and the happiest New Year of all!