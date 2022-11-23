Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong

Team Fergmeijer

Well, for goodness flake, Mother Nature seems to have thrown a switch shifting things from autumn to winter all of a sudden. We did have a bit of snow earlier in the month, but it didn’t stick around, and it looks like we are at the point of snow return now. Mother Nature will snow us no mercy for the next few months. For anyone worried about making it through the winter, don’t flurry, be happy! It’s a winterful life on Manitoulin when there is snow on the ground. Team Fergmeijer tends to get quite s-mitten with things like sledding and skating parties, although we always remember that with great powder comes great responsibility. We make sure we have our winter tires on and always keep our walkways cleared.

It wasn’t just the snow that made things festive this past weekend! Thanks to everyone – visitors and vendors alike – who made the first Christmas in Kagawong since 2019 a fabulous experience. Even Santa was impressed! Team Fergmeijer heard him say so while he stopped in to collect letters from young Kagawongians on Sunday.

Didn’t quite get all your shopping done this past weekend? Then be sure to check out Billing Library’s silent auction fundraiser! Join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/libraryauction for more details. The auction will go live tomorrow (Thursday, November 24th) at 9 am and closes at 6 pm on Sunday, November 27th. All proceeds go to support Billings Library.

And then keep that holiday spirit going with the Kagawong Community Christmas Concert this weekend! Join the fun Saturday November 26th at 7 pm at the Park Centre. Admission will be by cash donation with all funds raised supporting Manitoulin Family Resource. As always, enthusiasm trumps talent – if you are interested in reciting a poem, singing a song, doing a skit, or engaging in generally silliness, contact fergmeijer@gmail.com

Reminder that the access to bulk water from the fire hall is completely off-limits while work is being done on the structural integrity of the building. Please utilize the water at the public works garage at 34 Carter Crescent. There are two hoses available: one between the two truck bays, and the other next to the main door. Please be mindful of the bay doors, and do not leave your vehicle unattended.

Mnidoo Mnising Sharing and Learning Centre for All is offering some exciting activities for kids this month! Don’t miss Storytelling With Nature, where kids will gather indoors for story time and will explore nature through indoor play. The Gore Bay Union Public Library will host on Friday, November 25th (10:30 to 11:30 am) and Billings Public Library will host on Tuesday, November 29th (4 to 5 pm). Contact melaniefrancis@kenjgewinteg.ca to register.

Happy birthday to Nora U who celebrates her 29th trip around the sun next week! May your birthday cake be moist and may no one use that word to describe it.

Please note that the municipal office will be closed December 26th through to January 2nd, and will re-open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Likewise, the municipal landfill will be closed December 24th and 25th as well as January 1st, and the Library will be closed December 24th and 31st.

Words of wisdom for the week: be the change you wish to ski in the world. Have a good week!

Meldrum Bay

Elaine Bradley

Winter is here. There is lots of snow and cold. I was hoping to miss it this year, no such luck. The bay is still open and is beautiful to look at.

Hunting season is here. There are lots of trucks. Small places that are on the side of the highway and look deserted most of the year now have trucks parked around them. As well as the hunt camps there are lots of trucks and quads in peoples’ driveways. It’s like all the family is home for the hunt.

The church they had a lovely end of the liturgical year service with lots of music interspersed with readings and reflections. The church was full due to the hunters and their family members. Afterwards everyone gathered around for muffins and something to drink. Thanks so much to Peggy and Helen.

There were three tables for Friday night at cards. Ladies’ lone hands were won by Helen Black with five. Men’s lone hands were won by Brian Lavallie with four. High lady was Donna Kay McDonald with 69. High man was Rose VanEvery with 67. Most euchres were Brenda Carter with eight. The juice was taken home by Lois Wismer.

Silver Water

Karen Noble

A Remembrance Day service and potluck supper was held on Friday, November 11 at the Silver Water Community Hall. Janice Frame led the service which included a list of armed forces members from Western Manitoulin from every conflict since the First World War. There was plenty of food to feed everyone and the hall was all cleaned up with plenty of time to leave for euchre.

On Friday, November 11th on the way to play euchre in Meldrum Bay we saw two young bobcats on the road. We figured they would be this year’s litter and they were the highlight of the evening.

Sara-Lyn Arnot arrived home after spending two weeks as a vendor at the Royal Winter Fair and then visiting family and friends for a few days in Southern Ontario.

Our car had to spend the day at McQuarrie’s on November 17. The winter tires got put on, the oil got changed, and some new parts got installed. We had purchased a free oil change at the Rotary’s auction on Thanksgiving weekend and used that. We brought the loaner Acadia home for the night. I bought some Shriners Christmas cake and Scottish shortbread while I was there.

I went to the Christmas markets in Kagawong and Gore Bay on Saturday, November 19. There were lots of vendors with a variety of items for sale. There was a good crowd out at all the events, and I love to see so many people supporting local vendors.

On Sunday, November 20 with 30 workers helping, we fed over 130 people a pancake breakfast at the Silver Water Community Hall. I thank everyone who helped shop for the groceries, make the pancake mix, set up the hall on Saturday, worked at the breakfast and helped clean up afterwards. Many hands make light work and we proved that on Sunday. The church had a bake sale at the breakfast, and I saw lots of people leaving with baking in their arms.

Winter arrived this week with snow and cooler temperatures. We heard a snowmobile running at one of the neighbours. There is not enough depth yet for going far.

Dad is still in the Mindemoya Hospital. He had Jim and Joanne Smith for a visit one day and Murray and Gladys Duncanson visited later in the week. We are in the process of getting him moved to a nursing home.

The UCW is holding their Christmas party on December 1 at the Silver Water Community Hall at 12:30 pm. All the ladies are invited.

The Local Services Board budget meeting will be held December 4 at 2 pm at the Silver Water Community Hall. All Robinson Township property owners and residents are welcome.

We wish everyone a safe and successful hunting season this week.

Condolences to the family of Albert Laford.