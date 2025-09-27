Manitoulin Health Centre Little Current Auxiliary celebrates 80 years of service 

LITTLE CURRENT—There was a happy buzz of excitement at the Anchor Inn on Wednesday, June 18 as the Little Current Hospital Auxiliary gathered to celebrate its 80th year of service to patient care at the hospital.

After welcoming all in attendance, Auxiliary President Dawn Orr said, “Established in 1945, the auxiliary has continued to offer their support through fundraising and providing numerous patients’ services such as free TVs and programming, care bags and gifts for special occasions, and a tuck cart room, to name a few. Tonight, we celebrate not only its accomplishments, but also each of its members over the last 80 years. Thank you all for your hard work, camaraderie and laughter shared. Each person has made this organization special,” Ms. Orr added, “Thank you also to our many supporters here tonight. NEMI Mayor Al MacNevin, Chair of the MHC Board Dennis McGregor, CEO Paula Fields, Director of Care Paula Ferguson and board members. We are honoured you are here to share this special occasion with us.” Ms. Orr then went on to thank the organizers of the event, Carole Labelle, Marilee Hore and Lin Diebel. Diane Musgrove was asked to say grace, and delivered a beautiful, thankful prayer of gratitude.

Following a wonderful Anchor Inn dinner, Auxiliary Vice President Carole Labelle said a few words before introducing Marilee Hore, who gave a brief history of the organization. Speaking of her experiences both as a nurse in the hospital in the mid-60s, as well as her involvement with the auxiliary, she told little anecdotal stories.

“I started in 1965 as a fresh RPN coming out of school, and this was my first job, at $210 a month,” said Ms. Hore. She spoke of the Sisters of St. Joseph, “They were strict,” she said, “but that was expected.” Of the hospital itself, “It was a big thing for Manitoulin to have this hospital,” she said. And of the auxiliary, “Through the years that I was in it, I remember the Christmas bazaars that they would have, and the patients would make things; the nuns would have the patients making things.” Ms. Hore ended by thanking the present board and administration of the hospital, “for keeping this hospital running as well as you are doing, with what you have to put up with today. And we hope that, with each and every donation that we make to you, that we can keep it going, and help you along.”

Mayor MacNevin was next to step up and said a few words. “Who would have believed, in 1945, after World War II, victory in Europe, would have spawned an organization that would literally hunt you down if you didn’t buy a ticket on the main street?” laughter filled the room. “But I do appreciate all the work you do in support of health care.” Mayor MacNevin soon got down to the business of presenting the hospital auxiliary with several congratulatory certificates, first being from the town of NEMI. “We, as a council, would like to congratulate you and thank you for your 80 years of caring and patient services to the health centre. To president, and fellow councillor, Dawn Orr, this is going to you.” On behalf of MPP Bill Rosenberg and the Provincial Government, he presented another certificate, followed by still one more from the Federal Government, on behalf of MP Jim Belanger.

MHC CEO Paula Fields shared a few of her own anecdotes of when she began at the hospital, first as a student nurse, under many of the women in the room, now members of the auxiliary. “On behalf of the Manitoulin Health Centre, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations and even deeper gratitude for everything you have done—and continue to do—for our hospital and our community,” Ms. Fields said. “Beyond the dollars raised, and you’ve raised many, it’s the spirit behind your work that means so much. You remind us that health care is not just about medicine and machines, it’s about community. It’s about people coming together to make sure that no one is left behind.”

“Your contributions have helped us purchase essential hospital equipment—equipment that quite literally saves lives. And your support continues to strengthen our ability to deliver care that is compassionate, local, and reliable,” Ms. Fields said. She went on to say that the values of respect, passion and truth, which drive the Manitoulin Health Centre, are exemplified in the auxiliary.

“So today, as you celebrate 80 years of remarkable service, know this: You are part of the foundation of our hospital. And every nurse, physician, employee and patient is better off because of what you’ve built.” Ms. Fields got a little emotional as she said these words, as did the auxiliary members.

Dennis McGregor, chair of the Board of Directors also offered his heartfelt thanks for the work the auxiliary does and, before they would let him return to his seat, Ms. Hore was up again and, as treasurer of the auxiliary, was happy to present the board chair and CEO with a cheque for another $5,000. Prefacing the presentation with thanks to the organizers of the High Tea, Patti Aelick and Tooti Blake, and its success, which allowed for this additional cheque to be presented.

Board and management were extremely grateful, and it was an opportunity for Ms. Fields to explain that they have not yet met their goal in their fundraising efforts. “Unfortunately, we haven’t met our goal of $350,000 for the infusion pump campaign. We had planned initially to end the campaign the end of May, but we’re going to keep it through the summer with a soft campaign, keep it going, reach out through social media, with the tourists who need our care as well. We’re now hoping we reach our goal by September. Thank you very much, miigwetch.”

Former presidents who were present at the celebration—Debbie Heise, Dianne Musgrove and Marilee Hore—received flowers, donated by Har-Cor Greenhouse. Former presidents, Laila Kiviaho and Dave Sylvester, unfortunately, were absent from the festivities.

Ms. Labelle ended the event by saying, “We’re a great group and we’re going to continue to do great things.” And there’s no doubt about that.

