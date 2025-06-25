Manitoulin Health Centre recruits six new physicians for family health teams

One new physician also joining Gore Bay clinic

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is thrilled to announce the addition of six new physicians to its local medical team, significantly enhancing healthcare services across Manitoulin Island in the months to come. This exciting development includes four internationally trained doctors joining through the Practice Ready Ontario (PRO) program, another physician relocating from Saskatchewan and a recent Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) graduate.

The PRO program streamlines the process for internationally trained physicians with postgraduate training and independent practice experience in family medicine and/or emergency medicine outside of Canada. These dedicated doctors will complete three years of their return-to-service commitment under this vital program allowing for some relief to the MHC doctor shortage.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome these talented physicians to our team,” said Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer of MHC,” in the release. “Their arrival marks a crucial step forward, in expanding access to quality healthcare for our communities on Manitoulin Island. The PRO program is a worthy initiative that helps us integrate skilled international physicians into our system and we look forward to welcoming them and their families.”

MHC is pleased to welcome Dr. Akindele and Dr. Inyang, who have recently begun their family practices at the Little Current site. Joining the Mindemoya team in September or early October, will be Dr. Zangneh and Dr. Khansari. All four physicians will hold hospital privileges.

In addition to the PRO physicians, MHS is also excited to welcome Dr. Yazdani, who will be relocating to Mindemoya from Saskatchewan in August, and Dr. Boucher, a recent NOSM graduate who will be starting in Little Current in July. Both are eager to begin serving the Manitoulin community.

The arrival of these new physicians is an important step forward, our recruitment efforts will continue as we work to fill the remaining positions at both sites. Manitoulin Health Centre encourages the entire Manitoulin community to extend a warm welcome to our new physicians and their families as they settle and integrate into our island community and lifestyle.

The MHC news follows the recent news that the Gore Bay healthcare community will also be welcoming a new addition to its team of physicians at the Gore Bay Medical Centre. Dr. Irfan Shahwani will join the Gore Bay medical team later this summer or early this fall.

Dr. Shahwani will join Doctors Robert Hamilton, Shelagh McRae, Chantelle Wilson and Zeshan Talib.