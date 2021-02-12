Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association cancels 2020-2021 season

GORE BAY – Manitoulin Island Minor Hockey Association (MMHA) has cancelled this year’s hockey season.

“Yes, unfortunately this is the case,” stated Mike Zegil, president of MMHA, after a meeting of the group this past Tuesday to discuss this issue. “With a lot of reluctance, there is just too much uncertainty for us to be able to move forward with the season.”

Mr. Zegil explained, “we don’t know if the (pandemic) lockdown is going to be lifted in our area and we were running out of places to play. A motion was put forward at our meeting (to cancel the season) and it received the majority of the votes from member associations.”

At a Central Manitoulin property committee meeting this past Tuesday, it was mentioned by chair Dale Scott “I haven’t heard the province opening up for more gatherings in places like arenas, and most of the arenas on Manitoulin Island have been closed for the season.”

It was pointed out the only two community arenas on the Island open are in Manitowaning and Mindemoya.

“Tonight, the MMHA met and I have received a text from Greg Lockeyer that they are closing for the year,” said Councillor Steve Shaffer.

A recommendation was made by the committee to Central Manitoulin council to have the ice at the Mindemoya arena taken out for this season.