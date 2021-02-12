ALEXANDER GODFREY

DEBASSIGE

January 26, 1960 – February 2, 2021

In loving memory of Alexander Godfrey Debassige who passed away on February 2, 2021 at the age of 61 years. Son of the late Angus and Elizabeth (nee Bisaillon) Debassige. Father of Andrew Debassige (baa). Brother of Eva (Art baa) Stevens, Donnie (Clara) Debassige, Ronnie Debassige, Elsie Debassige, Rosemary Debassige, Linda Campgnolo (baa) (Mike), Ralph Debassige (baa), Hazel Debassige (baa), Lorna Debassige (baa), Joe “Tang” Debassige (baa), Alfred Debassige (baa) and Catherine Debassige (baa). Beloved uncle to Daina Stevens. Alexander will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Alex lived a simple life. He was a quiet gentleman and really enjoyed being at home watching his hockey games. When the regular hockey season was over and the playoffs were all done, Alex liked listening to his music. He loved spending time with his friends in Thunder Bay and enjoyed being outdoors. Alex was good at cracking jokes and could easily make you laugh. He missed his home in M’Chigeeng and always wanted to go back to it.

“I Love You My Brother!”

~From your sister Eva

Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for

visitation on February 12, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral Service was on February 13, 2021 at 11 am. All COVID-19 precautions were followed. Burial in M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.