Manitoulin OPP charge driver with impaired in Little Current

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On January 18, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complainant on Hayward Street in Little Current.

The complainant reported that a vehicle was being towed out of the ditch and there were concerns for the driver. Officers stopped the vehicle on Hardbargain Road and spoke with the driver who was showing signs of impairment. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered which resulted in a fail. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Judith MILLER, 60-years-old from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 23, 2022.

The OPP reminds motorists that any amount of alcohol or drug can impair one’s ability to drive. If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.