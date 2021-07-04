Manitoulin OPP investigate drowning

(SPRING BAY, ON)- On July 3, 2021, shortly after 10:00 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP’s Canine Unit, the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Marine Unit, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Aircraft Trenton responded to a boat that had capsized on Lake Huron near the Town of Spring Bay.

Investigation revealed on July 2, 2021, a couple had left in a canoe on Lake Huron both wearing their Personal Floatation Devices (PDF) and later capsized near Dominion Bay on Lake Huron. One of the canoeist was located awake and hypothermic by civilian on July 3, 2021 close to the shoreline of Spring Bay and transported to local hospital by Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services.

JRCC aircraft located the other canoeist (still wearing PFD) deceased. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).