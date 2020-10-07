Manitoulin OPP seek public assistance with Little Current LCBO B&E

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On October 6, 2020 at approximately 3:51 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an alarm for a break and enter at the LCBO located at 17 Manitowaning Road, Little Current.

Police learned the suspect forced entry through the front door at 3:47 a.m. and once inside took several bottles of liquor then left the same way thirty seconds later.

The lone suspect is described as tall and thin, wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, grey jeans with pre-cut rips, black shoes, green rubber gloves, a face mask and carrying a packsack on the front of their body.

Police believe there may be a motor vehicle involved.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.