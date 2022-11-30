Manitoulin Secondary School runners post good results at Canadian championships

MANITOULIN—Two Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) runners posted good results at the Canadian National Cross-Country Championship.

Maren Kasunich was a member of the Athletics Ontario under 18 girls team representing Ontario in the Nationals. Maren finished the four-kilometre race a strong 24th among the 211 women in the race. She posted a time of 00:16:08. This was the first time Maren has raced at the Canadian National Championships, although she likely would have last year if not for a knee injury.

Coach Gerry Holliday pointed out, “Maren ran for Team Ontario. The team finished second overall to British Columbia.”

Xavier Mara competed in the under 18 boys’ division. He finished 219th out of a total of 262 participants in his division. Xavier posted a time of 00:24:33.0

“I was surprised Xavier made it through the race,” said Mr. Holliday. “That morning, he had a 101 degree temperature. He was in rough shape but he was valiant and finished the race.”

The National championship was held in Ottawa on November 26.