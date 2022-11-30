Mindemoya Hospital Aux. makes $210,000 donation to ‘Lets Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) ‘Lets Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign for the renovation and expansion of the Mindemoya Hospital emergency department has received another huge donation from the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary.

At a meeting of the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) board last week, Judy MacKenzie, president of the auxiliary, told the board, “We had an auxiliary board committee yesterday. Members were happy to have Paula Fields, MHC president and chief executive officer on hand to provide an update on the hospital projects.”

Ms. Mackenzie put forward four motions from the auxiliary for the board’s consideration, one being the donation to the Mindemoya Emergency department project from the family estate of Everett Pattison of Providence Bay, in the amount of $210,000.

“Wow,” stated MHC board chair Dennis McGregor. “I would like to thank the auxiliary and all of the auxiliary members for their hard work and donations. It is very much appreciated.”

Ms. Mackenzie told The Expositor after the meeting, “the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary has now provided over $300,000 in donations in support of this project. And this was with having to go through COVID-19 when we couldn’t hold any fundraising events.”

This latest donation, “was from the Everett Pattison family of Providence Bay estate,” said Ms. Mackenzie. “It is so nice that people in the community really support the hospital like this. Since COVID, most of the donations we have made have been made in memory of family members like this one.”