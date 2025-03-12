Manitoulin Secondary students take gold at skills competition, move on to provincials

M’CHIGEENG—Three Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) students, including one (two person) team which won a gold medal, have qualified for the provincials after Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) students took part in the 18th annual Technological Skills Competition held in February.

“Corbin Best, a Grade 12 student and Anders Watson, a Grade 10 student won the gold medal for finishing first in the carpentry competition (Home and Team Building and Carpentry-team of two) division, which took place at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 2486 in Azilda, on Thursday, February 27,” said Steve Robinson, technology teacher at MSS.

Mr. Robinson pointed out Mr. Watson had originally been slated to attend a welder’s competition, “But when I asked Corbin, who will be competing in the provincials for the third time, who he wanted on his team he chose Anders.”

“Corbin and Anders built a work bench designed by the Carpenters Union,” said Mr. Robinson. “We arrived at the competition at 8 am, and they started at 9 am and went to 2:30 pm. The competition is a timed event, and each team was provided the lumber and the design plans for the bench they had to build.” Judges included staff from RDSB, Cambrian College and members of the Carpenters Union. He pointed out the Carpenters Union kept the benches made by each team to use in their union hall inside the school (Cambrian College).

“We have another student going to the provincials,” said Mr. Robinson. “Cody Campbell, a Grade 12 student in secondary level Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). He is on a co-op program, working with his father, Andy.”

“A Grade 10 welding student at our school (MSS), Avery Barnes, took part in the welding competition. She did very well, finishing fifth, but didn’t place to go to the provincials (taking place May 5-6 in Toronto),” said Mr. Robinson.

Some 165 RDSB secondary school level students tested their skills in 2D and 3D character animation, aesthetics, AutoCAD, auto-service technology, baking, cabinet making, carpentry, coding, electrical installations, home and team building, heavy duty equipment, horticulture and landscape design, mechanical CAD, photography, prepared speech, small powered engines, tv/video production, welding, workplace safety and VEX robotics.

“Tech Skills gives students an opportunity to showcase their talents in various sectors, which could lead to potential careers in the trades,” said Jennifer Burns, Ontario youth apprenticeship coordinator with RDSB. “Students make connections with community partners and engage in innovative learning experiences that foster self-confidence, problem-solving and creativity. Participation also fuels their passion for the trades.”