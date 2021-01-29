Manitoulin snowmobile trails remain closed, pending snow

MANITOULIN – There needs to be a lot more snow on the ground for the Manitoulin Snowdusters Snowmobile Club to be able to have its trails opened up on Manitoulin for this season.

“No, none of our trails are open on the Island; we need a whole pile more snow on the ground to be able to open them,” stated Rick Bond, president of the Snowdusters, this past weekend.

“And even if we get a lot of snow in the next while, it definitely doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to put in the picket lines this year,” said Mr. Bond. “Lakes just started to freeze over this Saturday, but the weather is not supposed to be real cold by the end of (this) week.”

Mr. Bond pointed out at least another foot of snow is required before the Snowdusters will be able to work on and open the snowmobile trails on the Island.