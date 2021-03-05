Manor board agrees safety of residents, staff top priority

LITTLE CURRENT – While the Manitoulin Centennial Manor board found out at a meeting last week that they have spent a little more than what they have been provided by the province in terms of costs for COVID-19 prevention initiatives, the safety of its residents and staff is the number one priority.

“We will spend whatever it takes, prudently, to take care of our residents and staff,” stated Pat MacDonald, Manor board chair. “I hope I am speaking on behalf of the board.”

“Yes, definitely,” stated board member Hugh Moggy, with other board members voicing the same thought.

This comes after the board heard from Keith Clement of Extendicare that about $6,000 has been spent above what the province has provided in COVID-19 funding. However, he pointed out, there is a funding envelope that has to be used up by the Manor by the end of March that will offset the COVID-19 funding deficit.

Manor administrator Tamara Beam told the board that the Manor has a current occupancy rate of 90 percent, with six empty beds and 31 applications for people wanting to move into the Manor. “We have not had an outbreak and have vaccinated all residents and one staff member,” she told the board.

No dates have been set for staff to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, which will be collaborated with Manitoulin Health Centre.

“We will be starting our rapid testing Friday, testing each staff member twice a day,” said Ms. Beam.