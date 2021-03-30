March 30: Health unit reports one new COVID-19 case in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—On Tuesday afternoon, March 30, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported a new case of COVID-19 for Manitoulin District. There are currently four active cases in this district.

Also on Tuesday, PHSD reported 344 active COVID-19 cases in the health unit’s catchment area. The breakdown is as follows: Greater Sudbury, 335 active cases (31 cases reported Tuesday); Sudbury District, five active cases (0 reported Tuesday); and Manitoulin District, four active cases (one reported Tuesday).

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.